LAIRDSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in Lairdsville are recovering from a storm that tore through their community on Thursday night.

Along route 118 in Lairdsville, the havoc from the storm is evident.







Residents recounting the experience say it was a scary experience.

As of Friday morning, there are over 1,000 people waking up without power in Lycoming County. There is currently no estimated time for repairs set by PPL.