Residents evacuated after flooding in Tioga County

ELKLAND, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of residents were told to evacuate their homes early Thursday morning due to flooding in parts of Tioga County.

Residents of R&S Properties, located in Elkland, told Eyewitness News that they were evacuated around 12:30 a.m. by the Elkland Volunteer Fire Department. Those residents were able to take refuge at the fire department.

Aerial photos, courtesy of Terry Tenny Jr. (Air Imaging), show significant amounts of flooding along Camp Brook Creek, where the mobile home park is located.

Photos courtesy of Terry Tenny Jr. (Air Imaging)

Residents were told they could return to their homes shortly before 7:00 a.m.

