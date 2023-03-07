WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning had many in parts of Luzerne County waking up to clear their cars off as plows were clearing the roads.

The snow is back in NEPA, some people love it, but others like Matt Ceklosky don’t feel the same way.

“Just tired of the snow.”

Overnight Tuesday, areas like Hazleton were blanketed with snow. Several plows were on the move clearing and treating the roads for drivers heading out the door.

For Ceklosky and others waking up to the winter weather in Plains, they had to get ready a bit earlier than normal for their morning commute.

“The snow was already coming down and then this morning my cars you know, covered in snow and I got to clean it off, get to work,” Ceklosky said.

As the sun was shining down helping plows clear the roads, many, like Kathy Grinaway took advantage of the break in the snow.

“The roads look good my sidewalks are good, yay! No shoveling. Driveway looks good, so I was able to take my dog out for a walk without being a fall risk,” Grinaway said.

Grinaway says despite the lack of snow this area has seen – roads haven’t been too bad during the winter weather.

“Plains does an excellent job on the roads. So they’re usually there first thing in the morning if anything needs to be salted so we’re well taken care of here because of the hills.”

For the latest in road conditions, you can head to 511PA.com.