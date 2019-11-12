Rep. Goodman, Sen. Argall announce grants to help pedestrian, vehicular safety in Minersville and Ryan Township

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Rep. Neal P. Goodman and state Sen. David Argall announced that Minersville and Ryan Township will receive state grants to improve pedestrian and vehicular safety.

“l want to congratulate Minersville and Ryan Township officials for putting together strong applications and securing these substantial grants that will help with these important projects,” said Goodman, D-Schuylkill.

“I would like to thank Ryan Township and Minersville officials for applying for these important projects, which will make a real difference for local residents and people traveling here to visit. I know that both have been long-sought goals here and that the funding program is very, very competitive,” Argall said.

Minersville will receive a $736,000 grant for streetscape improvements along Sunbury Street. The borough plans to remove and replace deteriorated sidewalks and curbing and to install street lights. The project includes installation of five roof drain pipes, 1,116 square yards of concrete sidewalk, 2,310 linear feet of concrete curb restoration, pavement restoration and 35 acorn-style light poles.

“As a child, I remember happily walking down a very aesthetic Sunbury Street,” said Minersville Council Vice President Ian Mahal. “However, the last 30 years has taken a toll on our town and main street. This grant will continue the transformation and revitalization of Minersville. Unsafe and deteriorated sidewalks from Brough Hall to Third Street will be replaced with new safe sidewalks and curbs, while the main business section of town will be beautifully lit with decorative lighting seen in most quaint towns. This will all be accomplished without any costs to our taxpaying citizens.”

Ryan Township will receive $176,372 to repair 885 linear feet of Locust Lake Road at the entrance to Locust Lake State Park, where the subbase of the road has failed. The project will include the installation of a new subbase, base and overlay, as well as storm water improvements.

Both grants were awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority through the Multimodal Transportation Fund Program. The Commonwealth Financing Authority was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages.