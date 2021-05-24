Remarkable Women competition winner gives back to cause similar to her own

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Back in March, Eyewitness News introduced you to Remarkable Women in NEPA.

The winner of our Remarkable Women competition is now giving back to a cause, similar to her own. Drum-Late, a high-interval, high-energy exercise program, was created by our remarkable woman competition winner Tami Peddigree.

We featured her fitness journey earlier this year. After winning our competition, she was awarded $1,000 to be given to an organization of her choosing.

“It just so happened that I really wanted to try and find something in the area to try and join and be the help of young teens around here, especially young ladies. Trying to better their health and fitness and minds and bodies through exercise,” Peddigree said.

That’s when she learned about Girls on the Run, a non-profit after-school program that empowers girls and focuses on physical activity.

“They learn positive self-talk, empowerment, gratitude, encouragement,” said Jennifer McPherson, coach.

McPherson works with students in the program, which incorporates sit-down lessons and workouts.

“Girls on the run is developing not only pro-social skills, but also a positive energy, a positive self-confidence,” McPherson said.

Twice a week, for 10 weeks, these girls grow their confidence, give back to their communities and learn very important life lessons.

“To help other people if they’re sad. Or how to tell a true friend,” Kennadee Ballard, 4th grader, said.

Sisters Kennaddee and Marra Ballard joined the program together.

“It’s a lot of fun. I’m meeting more friends from other grades, and I’m spending more time with my sister,” Marra said.

After completing their daily lessons, they go the extra mile and prepare for a 5K run.

“To help get ready, we learned to do pacing. We did a lot of stretching before we ran so we would make sure we wouldn’t hurt ourselves,” Kennaddee.

The program inspires girls to be the best version of themselves. That inspired Peddigree to donate her winnings, that will be used for scholarships, and will allow even more girls to run the world.

“Sometimes things get a little rough. But when you find yourself, the sky is the limit, and you can achieve anything that you want to,” Peddigree said.

And the lessons learned stay with these girls as they grow into women.

“It’s good to let out your feelings and it’s okay to walk a little bit,” said Alison Crosby, 4th grader.

Walk or run, it’s all about having fun.