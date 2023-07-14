JIM THROPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Recent rain in the forecast has come as a relief to a business in Carbon County that relies on steady water levels in the Lehigh River.

“I just love being out with nature, I love listening to the birds and hearing the water and just getting out from the day-to-day busy life,” said Talon Fogal the co-owner of Pocono Whitewater.

But it’s more than just enjoying nature to the Fogal family it also is the center of their business, Pocono Whitewater Rafting.

“My dad started the company 45 years ago, we grew up on the river, my whole family’s still involved,” says Sierra Fogal the Operations Manager at Pocono Whitewater.

The business in Jim Thorpe welcomes thousands of guests to ride down the river normally from April to October but the start of this year’s dry weather delayed their opening until May.

“We had a little bit of a drought there, the water level was low for a while but then we got the storms and everything started to pick up,” added Talon Fogal.

Fogal says they monitor the water level through various gauges throughout the Lehigh with two things working as deciding factors rain and the dam.

“The Lehigh’s a dam-controlled river. Every morning the dam gives us a report and tells us how much water they’re putting out into the river and then we look at the stream runoff and the rainfall, and together we get to read gauge heights,” said Sierra Fogal.

Heavy storms this past weekend raised the water levels high leading to extra safety measures being taken on Monday and Tuesday including having a guide ride along with guests in rafts.

“We start every one of our trips with a safety briefing, so one of our guides will take you through all of the tips, tricks, and safety things that you need to be able to steer your raft down the river and have a great day outside,” added Sierra Fogal.

Throughout the decades they’ve been open Fogal says high water has only ever canceled trips a handful of times so even if it’s raining outside they’re still ready to hit the river.

Pocono Whitewater is open seven days a week through summer and also features a promotion called “The dog days of Summer” for you and your pooch.

There’s one Friday and the last one is August 11th. Call Pocono Whitewater at 1-800-whitewater to learn about availability.