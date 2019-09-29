Reaper’s Revenge! If You Dare

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Reaper’s Revenge is open for anyone looking for a good scare in Northeastern Pennsylvania this Halloween season.

The haunted attraction is back in Olyphant with terrifying twists along a haunted hayride a pitch-black forest, and a zombie maze.

A lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes of the 60-acre park.

It takes at least three hours to get more than 150 actors and actresses through make-up.

“You have a costume. You have the actor bringing out the character but it’s the makeup that you see that helps feel that horror. And give it that look of like, ‘oh my god that. This thing is actually petrifying,” said Jessica O’Reilly, Head, Reaper’s Revenge Special Effects Makeup Department

Reaper’s Revenge is open Friday through Sunday until November Third.

Learn more about Reaper’s Revenge