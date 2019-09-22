Rare mosquito-transmitted viral infection confirmed in three counties

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvanians are being warned to take extra precaution against mosquito bites now that a rare mosquito-transmitted viral infection has turned up.

It’s called Eastern Equine Encephalitis and has been confirmed in three counties, including Monroe, Erie, and Carbon. EEE is considered one of the most serious and potentially fatal mosquito-borne diseases in the country.

To avoid being bitten, properly and consistently use DEET-containing repellants and cover exposed skin. To prevent mosquitoes from entering your home, make sure window and door screens are in place and in good condition.

Symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, headache, and lack of energy. These symptoms typically show up three to 10 days after the bite.

It’s recommended taking steps to eliminate standing water around your property to prevent mosquitoes. Here are steps you can take:

-Remove tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, discarded tires or any object that could collect standing water. Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors.

-Have roof gutters cleaned annually, particularly if leaves from nearby trees have a tendency to clog the drains.

-Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

-Do not let water stagnate in birdbaths.

-Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish.

-Clean and chlorinate swimming pools and remove standing water from pool covers.

-Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

-Treat standing water that cannot be eliminated with Bti products, which are sold at outdoor supply, home improvement, and other stores. Bti is a natural product that kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life, and plants.