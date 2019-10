(BRIDGEVILLE, ALLEGHENY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Local radio legend Harry West passed away in his sleep on Friday, September 27th.

Born in Reading in 1930, West became a fixture on the airwaves within the northeastern Pennsylvania community.

He first joined WARM in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area in 1959, beginning a career that would span decades in various cities across the commonwealth.