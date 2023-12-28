HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local business in Luzerne County is getting ready to close its doors after serving the community for just over seven decades.

Quality Beverage Factory is saying goodbye after 71 years in business.

What started as a small family business grew to become a staple in the community. Employing many over the years.

“In 1952 my uncle Tony started the business. a small soda route at that time. his parents had a grocery store and he was working in the grocery store and I guess he just wanted to branch out a little bit so he was in high school at the age of 17 he bought a soda route,” stated manager, Frank Colangelo.

Shortly after at the age of 20, his uncle bought a beer route. At the age of 10, his dad and uncle also joined the business.

“In 1966 they transitioned their business from retail as it is today to wholesale and they were selling black label, piels, colt 45, In 1969 they got appointed the Miller franchise and that’s when business took off,” explained Colangelo.

They operated for 40 years as wholesale, before returning to retail.

“Our volume was around 1.6 million cases per year very proud to say that we have grown a heck of business. In 2009 pressures from the brewery made us sell all the franchises and go back to retail which is quite ironic because that’s how the business started,” expressed Colangelo.

As they prepare to close their doors for the last time it’s hard to say goodbye.

“When we started announcing that we were leaving, we knew it was gonna be difficult, but the support that the community has given us is incredible. All we do is sell boxes, but we do it with dignity and respect for these people,” said Colangelo.

A long-time customer says it’s going to be hard to say goodbye.

“It’s a very sad day for me because I’ll miss coming up here just camaraderie with the guys that work here. It’s great coming up and seeing them. I can’t explain it too much because it’s just been fantastic coming up here for years,” stated John Gladey.

They will be closing their doors for the last time on December 31.