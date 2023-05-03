EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Having a child go missing is unimaginable for parents. Now, a push is underway to provide new tools for parents to help police track down children who become lost.

The push is Senate Bill 460, known as the Child Reunification Act. Its goal is to reduce the number of missing children statewide.

The measure would provide every first grader in Pennsylvania with a child identification kit.

The kits would include such things as kids’ fingerprints, DNA samples, and a description. There is no database or shared storage.

The kits cost three dollars each with the bill calling for 150,000 of them.

With a price tag approaching a half-million dollars, supporters are certain private donors would kick in the cash to give these kits to all school kids.

Parents would keep the kits until law enforcement needs them to identify a lost child.

Senator Camera Bartolotta says “That is what it’s all about giving parents the tools to help them hug their children again, to end the torturous nightmare of forever worrying if their children are safe or even alive. These kits could give parents the greatest gift of all.”

“Think about the devastation of losing a child on something that maybe you could have prevented if you had this information and you could have given them to law enforcement,” said Senator Michelle Brooks.

Officials say these kits, no doubt, could save lives but because the information goes from a parent to the police, it’s not otherwise documented.

If approved, Pennsylvania would join 32 other states participating in the child id program.