Puerto Rican Singer Visits North Schuylkill High School

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It may have been an early concert at 10 a.m., but that didn’t stop students taking Spanish classes from attending a high-energy performance by Puerto Rican singer, Edgar René.

Edgar René is part of the Justo Lamas Group, which is a concert series that tours to different schools across the nation to motivate and educate students within their Spanish studies. This is the first time North Schuylkill has hosted this concert.

“We actually saw this… saw Edgar… in Montoursville, and the kids really enjoyed him, so we thought this was a really good opportunity to actually bring him to Schuylkill County,” says Lindsay Furman, North Schuylkill Spanish teacher.

Furman is chair of the foreign languages department. She says some of the students were excited to put the skills they have learned to the test.

“The upper levels…I had them actually helping him [René], like when they came in, so they got to be able to use their Spanish… a couple of AP kids, so they were excited to actually able to speak, somebody other than me. They were able to speak with someone from a Spanish-speaking country,” says Furman.

A few students after the concert spoke about their favorite parts of the performance.

“…Oh definitely singing and dancing! I was able to go up on the stage and do a little salsa dancing, so that was definitely fun,” says Samantha Robbins, a senior at North Schuylkill.

“We just all look forward to it, and it was so much fun. It really brought us all together,” says senior student, Sydney Stokes.

Bringing everyone together to have fun and learn is what René says he tries to incorporate in his shows.

“I want to be that example for them to make things right,” says René.