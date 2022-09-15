HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heights-Terrace Elementary Middle School does not have a safe playground.

Its old one is a trip hazard and needs replacing. With no safe playground, children can only go outside at the front of the school and play on the sidewalk.





The school’s PTA decided to do something about it. It began embarking last year on a playground project to give children a safe, outdoor space to learn and play.

It’s working hard to raise money to make the plan a reality and has artist renderings to show what the playground will eventually look like.

