WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating after they say there was a Wilkes-Barre police cruiser collided with a bicyclist late Tuesday night.

According to state police, the incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

They say the the bicyclist received non-life threatening injuries.