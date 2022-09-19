MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Pennsylvania State Police are holding child passenger safety checks.

From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Montoursville PSP is doing car seat checks at Paddington Station daycare in South Williamsport.





On Monday the rainy weather has kept parents away from taking advantage of this free service, but Trooper Lesher says there will be other opportunities for car seat checks throughout the week.

According to NHTSA, 59% of car seats are installed incorrectly.

Reporter Jazzmyn Aleen will have more on the event on later editions of Eyewitness News.