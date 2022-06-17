EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Leighton announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on the Independence Day holiday weekend.

According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”.

As to uphold the initiative to reduce impaired driving, State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints at some point between July 1 and July 4 within the Carbon and Monroe county areas.

Troopers state of all crashes occurring annually, a DUI crash is five times more likely to result in death than those not related to alcohol.

Officials warn drivers Pennsylvania’s DUI laws issue a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC). DUI offenses can range from a $300 fine with six months of probation all the way up to fines of $5,000 with prison sentences up to 5 years.