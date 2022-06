DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said $500 worth of scented candles were stolen from a Pike County woman’s shed in late April.

Investigators said the suspect(s) gained entry to the victim’s unlocked shed and removed a plastic bin of candles from the property.

Law enforcement said the individual(s) involved fled in an unknown matter and unknown direction.

Anyone with information should contact police.