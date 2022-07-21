WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden will make a stop in Wilkes-Barre Thursday.

The city of Wilkes-Barre is getting ready for President Biden’s visit to Wilkes University where he will be making a speech at the university’s Marts Center Thursday afternoon.

The White House says he is expected to talk about community safety and crime-related issues, a hot topic in communities across the nation and in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

President Biden will be unveiling his “Safer American Plan” which funds the police, invests in crime prevention, and takes additional steps on keeping dangerous guns out of the wrong hands.

Ahead of the presidents visit, here are a couple of things you should know:

There’s no parking on the 300 block of ross street, and 200 block of south franklin street.

Also expect traffic changes in the city, on Interstate 81, and the Cross Valley throughout the day.

President Biden is scheduled to touch down in Avoca around 1:45 p.m. and will deliver his remarks at 3:15.

Eyewitness News will have team coverage throughout the day.