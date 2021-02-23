President and Dean of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine to retire this year

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) President and Dean Steven Scheinman, MD will retire this year after his successor is found.

He is the school’s longest serving dean, 2012 to present, and while he is not its first, he is considered a transformational figure in shaping GCSOM.





During his tenure, Dr. Scheinman has overseen GCSOM achieving full accreditation and its integration with Geisinger in 2017.

He also helped oversee the formation of the Abigail Geisinger Scholars program which provides tuition relief and a stipend to medical students who commit to remain in NEPA to work as Geisinger primary care physicians.

