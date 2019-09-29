Preliminary hearing set for St. Louis, Missouri man

(WBRE/WYOU) — A preliminary hearing is now set for a man charged with a revenge killing at a Danville area motel.

33-year-old David Downing of St. Louis, Missouri is scheduled to appear in magistrate’s court on October 11. State police say Downing admitted killing 50-year-old Derrick Potts, a worker at the Super 8 motel. His body was found Thursday in a motel room.

Troopers say Downing’s girlfriend claimed Potts raped her at the motel earlier in the week and that Downing admitted confronting Potts and fatally shooting him.