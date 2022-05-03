EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL announces to its customers that the default rate they pay for electricity will be increasing.

According to PPL, beginning June 1 the default rate, also known as the price to compare, is increasing.

PPL officials say if you use 1,000 kWh of electricity a month, which is about average, your bill will go up by about $34.

PPL Electric Utilities stated they update the default rate twice a year based upon competitive auctions. They informed that an auction was completed and purchased power for consumers at the lowest rate available.

PPL also says inflation and global economic events are impacting the default rate increase.

PPL suggests lessening the impact on your bill by:

Spread out costs: budget billing program evens out the bills over 12 months and makes payments more predictable.

Saving energy: with their tips, programs, and rebates available to help on the PPL website.

In December of 2021 homeowners who have PPL Electric got hit hard. PPL raised its residential rate by 26%. That meant electricity went from 7 cents to 9 cents per kilowatt.