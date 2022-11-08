PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The John P. Cosgrove Center at the library is where voters from three wards will show up to cast their ballot today.

So far more than 40 million Americans have voted early breaking a 2018 midterm record of 39 million.

The polling locations will be opening at 7 a-m – the department of state is urging voters to make sure they are going to the correct polling place before heading out the door.

Jessica Lane, director of the Pittston Memorial Library, says the library is closed while it hosts as a polling location.

She tells eyewitness news.. They’ve seen high voter enthusiasm and are excited to take part in the election.



“The john p. Cosgrove center is a great asset to the community. Having three wards here is a great way not only to have people exercise their right to vote, but also it’s a great opportunity for people to see in the community what the library’s all about and what we have to offer.”

The director says election boxes and voting machines were dropped off at the center and have been locked ever since.

