HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — He was known and is still known as the “Polka King”.

Jan Lewan gained National fame as a Polka Singer in the 1980s.

A native of Poland, Lewan recently traveled to his homeland bringing medical supplies to Ukrainian refugees.

Lewan talks about why he traveled to the Poland-Ukrainian border and what he saw and heard.





The story tonight on Eyewitness News and PAhomepage.com.