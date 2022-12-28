COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Coal Township woman is facing charges after officials say she stole a police vehicle and made false radio transmissions.

According to a release from the Shamokin City Police Department, on Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m., 31-year-old Stormie Birster entered an unlocked police vehicle at the Shamokin Police Department and drove off in the car.

While driving the vehicle, police say Birtser made a radio transmission that stated “Officer Siko” was killed, a dog ate her little sister, and her whole family was killed.

When an officer found and made contact with Birster on State Route 61, they say she had her hands raised and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say no damage was seen on the patrol car and no officers, civilians, or Birtser were injured.

Birster faces multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle. She has been remanded to the Northumberland County jail.