Police: Two men charged for receiving stolen trailer

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police officers responded to the area of Emerald Court and 3rd Street on Wednesday afternoon and saw two men loading a truck onto what was said to be a stolen trailer.

When the two men, 42-year-old Steven Barrett of Hazleton and 60-year-old Donald Corey of Freeland, saw officers exit their car, Barrett took off on foot.

After a short foot chase police captured Barrett and discovered he was also wanted on arson charges.

Both men are charged with receiving stolen property and are being held at the in Luzerne County Correctional Facility.