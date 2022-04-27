BEAVER SPRINGS, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Snyder County woman is facing charges after police say her young children were found playing in the street.

According to a release from police, 35-year-old Sarah Bowersox was charged after a neighbor saw two of her children, a 4-year-old and 2-year-old only wearing diapers, playing on the road, and roaming around the area without supervision.

Upon investigation, police say Bowersox told them that she was sleeping after putting her other children on the bus and that her boyfriend, Carl Fornwalt, was in the basement.

The report states that Bowersox had previously pled guilty in a similar incident that occurred in Middleburg and as such, was on probation. Due to this, Children and Youth Services were consulted and a drug test was performed on Bowersox and Fornwalt.

The drug test on Bowersox and Fornwalt came back positive for marijuana and Fornwalts also tested positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines.

Bowersox and Fornwalt are both charged with child endangerment.