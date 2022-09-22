TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the publics help in locating a missing person.

According to a release, 89-year-old Antoinette Remiller was last seen on West Tioga St, Tunkhannock Borough Thursday morning around 3:00 a.m.

Remiller is described as 5″07″, 130 lbs., Grey Hair, Hazel Eyes, wearing an oversized tan pullover and blue jeans.

Police believe she may be at particular risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Remiller is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Tunkhannock at 570-836-2141.