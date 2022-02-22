Police searching for man charged with failing to comply with Megan’s Law

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking for a man they say has not complied with Megan’s Law requirements.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 40-year-old Gary Wilgus is a registered sex offender out of Tennessee and has multiple convictions for failing to register as a sex offender.

Wilgus is described as 6’05 tall, 250lbs, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. He is known to appear around homeless shelters and camps in the Stroudsburg and Monroe County areas.

Anyone with information on Wilgus’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.