SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Sunbury Police are looking for 42-year-old Randy Easton after an early morning shooting took place.

Easton has been charged with criminal homicide and related charges due to his part in the shooting.

According to police, they were alerted to a shooting on South Third Street in Sunbury around 2:30 Sunday morning.

When they arrived, Sunbury Police found 33-year-old Joseph Rice suffering from three gunshot wounds. Rice died at the scene.

Police warn Easton is considered armed and dangerous, anyone with information regarding his location should contact Sunbury Police.