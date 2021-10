MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Selinsgrove are looking for a missing man from Monroe Township.

Police say 34-year-old Joshua Young was last seen at his residence on Kratzerville Road Saturday around 2:00 p.m.

They say Young was wearing a white tank top, tan shorts, black sneakers, with long brown hair and a brown beard.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to call State Police Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.