DICKSON CITY BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City police are asking the public to keep an eye out for two people who allegedly stole while at Wegman’s and then assaulted an officer.

Police say the pair was caught on camera in Wegman’s stealing wallets on Tuesday. Then, police say, while trying to arrest the man an officer was assaulted and injured.











According to officials, the pair got into a dark color Acura SUV and fled to Business Route 6 toward I-81. Police believe the car has a Kansas license plate.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects should call 570-489-3231.