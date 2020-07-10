Police: One suspect still wanted in Lackawanna homicide case

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two have been arrested in connection with a Scranton homicide case, while police say they are still looking for one of the suspects.

Scranton Police Detectives say Nasir Williams is currently still at large.

Londell Wright and Latrell Holmes were arraigned as adults on conspiracy to commit homicide and other charges, related to the shooting murder of 21-year-old Rosemarie Mistler on June 11th, 2020.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nasir Williams is asked to please call ‪911‬, contact Scranton Police Detectives at ‪(570)348-4134‬ or leave an anonymous tip.