Police respond to crash in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a crash that closed a section of road Tuesday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

The crash occurred on South Franklin Street between Market Street and Northampton Street just after 8:15 a.m.

A red truck involved in the crash fled the scene shortly after it happened. A black SUV sustained front-end damage.

At least one person was transported by ambulance, their condition is unknown at this time.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

