Police: Marketplace at Steamtown security guard ‘slashed’ in the face

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after police say he slashed a Marketplace at Steamtown security guard in the face.

Police say Christian Pastro, 22, was in the Marketplace at Steamtown around 7:00 Thursday morning when a security guard had asked him to leave, after which he slashed the guard in the face with a knife.

Pastro was quickly apprehended in the lower-level parking garage. According to police, he was taken into custody without incident. He is facing assault charges.

The security guard was transported to an area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.