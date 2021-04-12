Police: Man wanted for involvement in Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting.

Police say they are looking for Kevin Berditus, in connection to a shooting on April 10. They say Berditus is considered to be armed and dangerous, and not to approach him if he is seen.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Berditus you are asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.