Police: Man charged with illegal firearms possession in Dallas

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has charged a man who was in the United States illegally with possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to the Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, 33-year-old David DaSilva of Dallas was indicted on September 14 for possessing two .22 caliber rifles and several rounds of ammunition.

The DA says that DaSilva committed these crimes while also knowing he was unlawfully in the United States.