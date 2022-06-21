NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While investigating a vehicle fire, Pennsylvania State Police say the owner of the vehicle confessed to setting fire to the car.

Police say they were on patrol Monday night around 11:00 when they saw a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames in the Kings Village parking lot. The owner of the car was identified by the police as 20-year-old Donovan Tobin.

Multiple companies were called to the fire, officials say that another car was damaged as a result of the fire.

While police were asking Tobin about the incident, he admitted that he started the fire, according to police.