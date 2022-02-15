Police: man arrested attempting to steal catalytic converters from recycling center in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he attempted to steal catalytic converters from a recycling center in Luzerne County.

According to a release, on Sunday around 7:15 p.m., police were called to the Eastern Metal Recycling on the 500 block of Transportation Drive in Hazle Township.

Police say when they arrived, 47-year-old Christopher James Dura fled before being apprehended.

While being interviewed, the report states that Dura admitted to breaking into the facility and cutting the exhausts off several vehicles to steal the catalytic converters, not knowing that they had already been removed.

Dura faces charges of theft, criminal intent, trespassing, and other related charges.