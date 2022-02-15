Police: man arrested attempting to steal catalytic converters from recycling center in Luzerne County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he attempted to steal catalytic converters from a recycling center in Luzerne County.

According to a release, on Sunday around 7:15 p.m., police were called to the Eastern Metal Recycling on the 500 block of Transportation Drive in Hazle Township.

Police say when they arrived, 47-year-old Christopher James Dura fled before being apprehended.

While being interviewed, the report states that Dura admitted to breaking into the facility and cutting the exhausts off several vehicles to steal the catalytic converters, not knowing that they had already been removed.

Dura faces charges of theft, criminal intent, trespassing, and other related charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos