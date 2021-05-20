Police: Man arrested after leading chase following traffic stop

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton City Police have filed charges after they say a man crashed into a utility pole following a short chase.

Officers say they attempted to stop a black Chevy Corvette in the city after they saw the car “swerving all over the roadway at a high rate of speed and nearly colliding with the front end of city police car”.

They say the operator turned off his headlights and refused to stop the car but eventually crashed into a utility pole at an intersection in the area of Wyoming Street and Arbutus Street.

They then took the driver, 42-year-old Alfredo Ramirez Pinales into custody.

Pinales now faces charges including felony fleeing & eluding, driving without lights to avoid apprehension, driving while suspended, DUI, and other summary offences.