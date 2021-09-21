Police looking for suspected driver in hit-and-run in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking into a hit-and-run accident in Williamsport where the driver took off after striking a bicyclist.

On Sunday around 6:50 p.m., Williamsport Police say a car collided with a bicyclist in the area of Washington Boulevard and Penn Street. The car took off after striking the cyclist.







Officials say the surveillance video shows that the vehicle appears to be a black or dark color Chevrolet Cruze.

Police are requesting that anyone with information on this accident or car contact Nikita Bonnell at 570-327-7560 ext 7630.