PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Luzerne County.

According to police, Andrew Phillips was last seen leaving his home by Curtain Street in Pittston around 12:30 am Sunday morning.

Phillips was last wearing a sweatshirt, shorts, and wearing a backpack. He is 5’8, 130lbs, and wears glasses.

Police ask that anyone who has seen Phillips to contact Pittston Township Police, or 911.