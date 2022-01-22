Police looking for suspect in Northumberland stabbing

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Mount Carmel Borough Police department are looking for Adam Patrick Danaher of Shamokin in relation to a stabbing that took place Friday evening.

According to Police records the stabbing took place just after 11 PM.

One male victim, also from Shamokin, was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Danaher is said to have fled from the scene of the incident before Police arrived.

Anyone with any information on the location of Danaher is asked to call the Police Department at 570-339-6020 or the Northumberland County 911 Center at 570-648-3868.