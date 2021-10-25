Police K-9 cruiser involved in crash in Mount Pocono

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a crash on Route 611, in which a police K-9 SUV was involved in on Friday.

Around 2:00 p.m., a police K-9 unit was traveling down Route 611. Police report that a vehicle from the opposite lane of traffic attempted to make a U-turn in a congested traffic area.

The driver, while making the U-turn, crossed the police cruisers’ path and the police SUV struck the driver’s side of the other vehicle, the release says.

The officer noted that if he tried to avoid the crash he would have been in oncoming traffic, according to police.

Police say minor injuries were reported and both vehicles were towed away from the scene. The K-9 was reported to be uninjured.

State police are investigating the crash.