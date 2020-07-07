Police investigate robbery at Shamokin Dam motel

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Shamokin Dam Police Department is investigating an invasion and robbery incident at an area motel.

Officers were called to investigate a robbery at a rented room in the Econo Lodge Motel in Shamokin Dam on July 7th, between 8-8:30 a.m.

Police say four men wearing dark clothing and ski masks forced entry into a motel room occupied by two people and stole an undisclosed amount of money and other valuables.

After exiting the motel room, the men were seen fleeing the scene in a silver colored four-door sedan. The vehicle was driven by a white female with curly/wavy hair and wearing glasses.

The incident is believed to be isolated and no threat exists at this time, police say.

The Shamokin Dam Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-743-2671 or by email at tbremigen@shamokindam.net.