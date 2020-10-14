Police: Heavily-intoxicated man attempts to enter Brinks Armored vehicle in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Monday afternoon, police were dispatched to the Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits Store in Taylor for an alleged intoxicated male attempting to enter a Brinks Armored vehicle.

The armored car driver and the liquor store security guard allegedly tried to stop 50-year-old Aleksandr Shafir from entering the passenger side door of the Brinks vehicle, when they were repeatedly head butted and kicked in the groin area.

When police arrived, the security guard had already handcuffed and restrained Shafir.

Police observed that Shafir had “red, bloodshot and glassy eyes” and was slurring his words. They also detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

While transporting Shafir to police headquarters, police say he threatened the officer saying he would “find him.”

Shafir was charged with two counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.