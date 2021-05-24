Two people uninjured after Wilkes-Barre carjacking, suspect arrested after crashing into pole

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — William Arroyo, 55, has been arrested after police say he carjacked a vehicle with two people inside.

According to the police affidavit, around 12:30 Sunday morning, two people were sitting in their car on the upper levels of Park and Lock Central parking garage on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre when Arroyo approached the red Hyundai with a cane and opened the passenger door. Arroyo allegedly told the victims “this is a stickup,” and ordered the passenger out of the vehicle before climbing in and telling the driver to drive.

The driver told police she drove out of the parking garage and around the block before stopping in front of Utopia pipe shop on South Main Street. The victim says she stopped the car, got out and ran away until a bystander called 911 and waited with her until police arrived.

Police say they were driving the victim home when the victim spotted what she thought was her car near East Northampton Street and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. Police followed the vehicle and confirmed that it was the stolen vehicle.

After activating the lights and siren, the vehicle sped up. Arroyo attempted to make a right hand turn on North Welles Street, trying to avoid police, when it crashed into a utility pole.

Police say they arrested Arroyo and found the victim’s ID and bank card in his possession. A 911 search revealed his license was also suspended.