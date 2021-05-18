Police: Burglary and assault in East Stroudsburg results in one death, one seriously injured

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person is dead after numerous suspects entered into a home on Mckinley Way in East Stroudsburg Monday afternoon, attempting to commit burglary and rob the victim.

According to police, during the incident, the victim fought off the suspects and used a firearm resulting in one of the suspect’s death and another seriously injured. Three other suspects fled the scene. The victim was also injured during the altercation but did not receive medical treatment.

The release specifies that the victim was specifically targeted and it was an isolated incident; there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspects’ names have not been released at this time, but they were identified as being from Scranton and East Stroudsburg with the deceased out of New Jersey.

