Police: Bodies found in Carbon County were ‘dumped’

LUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY — Police say two bodies found in Carbon County were dumped in the location where they were found.

Police say the two victims have not yet been identified but some identifying information has been released. Both are presumed to be of Asian decent and were middle-aged. They were a man and a woman, both wearing surgical masks.

Officials say the specific manner and cause of death has not yet been determined however, they say the location in which the bodies were found appears to be a ‘dumping area for the bodies”. They say the bodies were concealed with items “commonly found in a commercial business style setting”.

Police say the man was wearing a thermal undershirt, a button down, tailored pants and boots. He was about 5 foot 3 inches tall. The woman was reported to be wearing a floral sweater, dark sweatpants and has a pearl earring in her right ear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton at (570) 459-3890.