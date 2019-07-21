Keep WBRE!

Update: Standoff ends in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Update: Police say a man and woman have exited the building. The man was taken out on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown. The woman walked out of the building and was also transported in an ambulance.

State and local police have blocked off several residential streets as they continue trying to safely diffuse a standoff in the area.

Erie Street is currently closed to traffic for the public’s safety. Police say a man in a home there is harboring a fugitive.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

