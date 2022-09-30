PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County.

While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub & Grill in Plains Township has been shut down.

It is not clear when the road may reopen.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.